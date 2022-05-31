How fast would you dash if there were donuts at the finish line? Let me rephrase that: How fast would you dash if it was for a good cause and there were donuts? Well, that’s exactly what’s happening at the Northwestern Mutual 0.5K Donut Dash Race to Cure Kids Cancer event. Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is with Northwestern mutual and co-chair of the event. She brought along Flyboy Donuts owner and the donut sponsor of the event, Ben Duenwald. They joined us to share details on what’s happening at this year’s donut dash and Ben taught us how to decorate donuts.

Event details

For tickets click here.