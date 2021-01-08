Help end period poverty: Join the “Pad Party”

Access to quality hygiene products is something many Americans take for granted. However, there are areas of the country, including here in KELOLAND where people don’t have access to the products they need as they experience their monthly cycle. Brienne Maner and Carmen Toft are the co-organizers of what’s they are calling, “The Pad Party.” It’s an effort to collect hygiene products for people in need in the area and it’s all part of Martin Luther King Junior’s day of service.

