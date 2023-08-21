It’s no secret that it’s going to be a hot one across KELOLAND this week.



And, while many of us are able to escape the heat with inside air conditioning, what about our furry friends who must still venture outside to use “the facilities”?



If you have a small dog at home, you probably are aware of how much they love the sun, especially if it’s a Dachshund.



Rodger Lacy and Mel Frosch are on the board of directors with Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

Their homes are also made up of a small pack of the sausage dogs.



They joined us, along with Cam & Teddy, to give a few tips on how we can keep the wiener dogs–or any small dog–from roasting this week.