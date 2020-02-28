Heart healthy veggie egg bake

Mariah Reil is an SDSU Dietetic Intern. She’s here to show us how to make a heart healthy breakfast recipe that you’re going to want to whip up at home.
Ingredients:
-2 tbsp olive oil
-1 small onion, chopped
-1 large carrot, peeled and diced
-1 lb asparagus, cut into 1 inch pieces
-1 cup sugar snap peas
-3-4 cups chopped broccoli florets
-2 cloves garlic, minced
-8 oz baby bella mushrooms, sliced
-2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
-4 oz crumbled feta cheese
-1 dozen (12) eggs, whisked
-1/2 cup milk of choice
-pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9×13 in baking dish with olive oil or cooking spray.
- Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Add onion and sauté for about 5 minutes.
- Add 1 tbsp olive oil, carrot, asparagus, snap peas, broccoli, and garlic. Cook for about 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft and cooked through. Then add the tomatoes and mushrooms. Cook for another 3-4 minutes.
- Transfer half of the vegetables to the baking dish and spread in an even layer, then add half the feta. Add the rest of the vegetables on top and then the rest of the cheese.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs together with the pepper, then pour the egg mixture over the vegetables.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the middle of the dish is solid and does not wiggle. Serve and enjoy!