Healthy chia seed recipes

Whitney Werner is a Certified Holistic Health Coach. She’s here to show us a couple of ways we can utilize chia seeds in the kitchen.

Chia seed as egg replacer (per 1 egg in baking recipe):

1 T. chia seeds

3 T. warm water

Whisk gently together and let sit in a small bowl for 5-10 minutes.

Alternatively: you can blend in a small food processor for a few minutes to thicken and smooth out the seed consistency.

Chia Seed Overnight Oats / ohsheglows.com

Ingredients:

1 large ripe/spotty banana, mashed

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup gluten-free rolled oats

3/4 cup (180 mL) almond milk

1/4 teaspoon (1.25 mL) pure vanilla extract (optional)

Suggested Toppings:

Granola

Fresh fruit

Coconut flakes

Pure maple syrup

Cinnamon

Nuts and seeds

In a small bowl, mash the banana until almost smooth. Now stir in the chia seeds and cinnamon until combined.

Stir in the oats, almond milk, and vanilla (if using). Cover and refrigerate overnight, or a minimum of 2 hours.

In the morning, stir the oat mixture to combine. If your Overnight Oats have a runny consistency even after they soak, simply stir in an additional 1 tablespoon chia seeds and place the mixture back in the fridge until it has thickened up. If the oat mixture is too thick, simply add a splash of milk and stir to combine.

Tips: Not a banana fan? Try swapping the mashed banana for 1/4-1/2 cup of your favourite yogurt and liquid sweetener, if desired.

Overnight Chia Seed Chocolate Pudding / minimalistbaker.com

1/4 cup cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder

3-5 Tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

1 pinch sea salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups almond or coconut milk (for creamier version)

1/2 cup chia seeds

Instructions