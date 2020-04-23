Healthy chia seed recipes

Whitney Werner is a Certified Holistic Health Coach. She’s here to show us a couple of ways we can utilize chia seeds in the kitchen.
Chia seed as egg replacer (per 1 egg in baking recipe):
1 T. chia seeds
3 T. warm water
Whisk gently together and let sit in a small bowl for 5-10 minutes.
Alternatively: you can blend in a small food processor for a few minutes to thicken and smooth out the seed consistency.
Chia Seed Overnight Oats / ohsheglows.com
Ingredients:
- 1 large ripe/spotty banana, mashed
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 cup gluten-free rolled oats
- 3/4 cup (180 mL) almond milk
- 1/4 teaspoon (1.25 mL) pure vanilla extract (optional)
Suggested Toppings:
- Granola
- Fresh fruit
- Coconut flakes
- Pure maple syrup
- Cinnamon
- Nuts and seeds
In a small bowl, mash the banana until almost smooth. Now stir in the chia seeds and cinnamon until combined.
Stir in the oats, almond milk, and vanilla (if using). Cover and refrigerate overnight, or a minimum of 2 hours.
In the morning, stir the oat mixture to combine. If your Overnight Oats have a runny consistency even after they soak, simply stir in an additional 1 tablespoon chia seeds and place the mixture back in the fridge until it has thickened up. If the oat mixture is too thick, simply add a splash of milk and stir to combine.
Tips: Not a banana fan? Try swapping the mashed banana for 1/4-1/2 cup of your favourite yogurt and liquid sweetener, if desired.
Overnight Chia Seed Chocolate Pudding / minimalistbaker.com
- 1/4 cup cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3-5 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups almond or coconut milk (for creamier version)
- 1/2 cup chia seeds
Instructions
- To a small mixing bowl add cacao powder (sift first to reduce clumps), maple syrup, ground cinnamon, salt, and vanilla and whisk to combine. Then add a little dairy-free milk at a time and whisk until a paste forms. Then add remaining dairy-free milk and whisk until smooth.
- Add chia seeds and whisk once more to combine. Then cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 3-5 hours (until it’s achieved a pudding-like consistency). It may also be helpful to give the mixture an extra whisk/stir once it has been in the refrigerator for 30-45 minutes.
- Leftovers keep covered in the fridge for 4-5 days, though best when fresh. Serve chilled with desired toppings, such as fruit, granola, or coconut whipped cream.