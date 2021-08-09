We’re nearing the start of the 2021- 2022 school year and with the pandemic continuing to loom overhead, it’s likely to be a school year that is filled with a bit of uncertainty. That’s why Keloland News is taking the time to shine the light on how parents can help their kids prepare with a back-to-school HealthBeat special which aired last night.
We’re continuing the discussion on today’s show and are being joined by Rebecca Durr, a clinical social worker and therapist, and Tony Durr, and assistant professor of education at SDSU. As parents they are also preparing to send their own children back to school.
They’re here today to share a few insights into how we can best help our kids head into the unknown that is another school year in a pandemic.
HealthBeat Special: Back to school – Sioux Falls
We’re nearing the start of the 2021- 2022 school year and with the pandemic continuing to loom overhead, it’s likely to be a school year that is filled with a bit of uncertainty. That’s why Keloland News is taking the time to shine the light on how parents can help their kids prepare with a back-to-school HealthBeat special which aired last night.