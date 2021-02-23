HealthBeat Special: Avera Health Cardiac Rehabilitation

A special Inside KELOLAND focused on heart health in a HealthBeat special this week, we’re continuing that conversation today. According to the CDC, about 800,000 people in the United States have a heart attack every year. For about a quarter of those people, this isn’t their first one. Cardiac rehabilitation can not only help a person recover from a heart problem, but can also prevent future heart problems. Joyce Horstman is a cardiac rehabilitation nurse at Avera Heart Hospital. It’s her job to help patients who have had a heart attack or other heart disease related incidents rebuild their lives one step at a time.
