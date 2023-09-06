This is the time of year that many parents find themselves ramping up for the business of another school year. And just like our kids, it’s smart for us parents to do a little studying on how we can best keep the kids healthy and keep the family running smoothly.



Our guests today offered the crib notes to do just that. Fran Rice is the executive director of Health Connect; and Bryan Wermers is an instructor with the University of Sioux Falls Nursing program.



They stopped in to tell us about a one-stop event for the health information your family needs to stay healthy in the new school year.

Health Connect is a consumer health library and health and safety information clearinghouse, providing individuals, families and communities with up-to-date information regarding various health and safety challenges, as well as, helping identify resources available on a local and national level. Their offices are located at 320 S. Third Avenue, Suite B in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about the health promotion resources they have available on their website at HealthConnectSD.org.



And don’t forget, there is still time to make plans to attend the Health Connect Festival on Saturday, September 16th and there’s also still time to volunteer if you’d like to help out with the children’s activities and family fun. Simply scan the QR code you will find on the KELOLAND Living page on KELOLAND.com.