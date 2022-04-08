When something just doesn’t feel right, it’s only natural that you make an appointment with your primary care provider. But if the cause of the problem isn’t clear to him or her, sometimes you can begin riding a roller coaster of medical visits and tests that can last for months. Wouldn’t it be nice to have access to a multidisciplinary team of health and wellness professionals who are all working toward the same goal you are–namely, to find out exactly what is wrong and more importantly to fix it? Amanda Davis is the Owner, Clinical Director and Mental Health Therapist with The Wellness Collective in Sioux Falls. Cheryl Bones is a chiropractor, clinical director and functional medicine physician with the Wellness Collective. They stopped by today to explain how The Wellness Collective is dedicated to providing excellent care for improved health and well-being under one roof, so you can get answers that work.

The professionals at The Wellness Collective take the time to get to know you and understand your experience. Then, they work with you to identify the underlying cause of symptoms. They understand the connection between thoughts, emotions, and our bodies, and can provide treatment for each part of you through chiropractic care, functional medicine, nutrition, massage, mental health counseling, physical therapy, and yoga. You’ll find them at 2333 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more online at wellnesscollectivesd.com. If you have any questions, just give them a call at 605-271-5640.