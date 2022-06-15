They say “the world is your stage”, but how many of us get creative when it comes to making that stage? Well, you don’t need a traditional stage with professional lighting to pull it off. What if you turn a parking lot and car headlights into your concert hall?
Mary Rogers is a professional dancer with Headlights Theater and Taylor Yocum is a Headlights Theater board member. They joined us to give us a preview of this year’s concert series and tell us what we need to do to be part of it.
