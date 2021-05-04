The school year that has thrown every curve ball imaginable at educators, students and parents is finally coming to an end. That leaves many people already thinking ahead to the 21-22 school year, especially if you have a first-time student who is headed to Kindergarten.
Linda McDaniel is the Coordinator of Curriculum for Elementary Schools with the Sioux Falls School District.
She explains how we can ease the process for the littles headed to school for the first time. She also has the details on whether there are any openings at Sioux Falls’ specialty schools that might also be an option for your child.
Headed to Kindergarten? What you need to know
