Head over to the Washington Pavilion for some summer fun!

Cody is the curator at the Washington Pavilion’s Visual Arts Center and he’s here to tell us why there’s always something new to experience at the pavilion this summer.

Looking for something to do with the kids this summer? With more than 100 interactive exhibits, the Kirby Science Discovery Center offers an incredible array of fun and educational activities! You’ll find exhibits inside the Washington Pavilion at 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. Exhibits are open ten to five Monday through Saturday and Sunday from Noon to five. You can call 605-367-6000 for more information.

Enjoy the flexible benefits of a membership at the Washington Pavilion! Your membership includes exclusive opportunities to experience the sights, sounds and hands-on nature of our facility. Included in your membership is a free, year-round access to our Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, discounts on classes, camps and so much more. The Washington Pavilion has two membership types to fit your needs. You can also visit washingtonpavilion.org for more information.