When you head out on a day of shopping, you’re probably looking for something special. That perfect unique piece for your home or outfit. So, where do you turn? Enter, Junkin’ Market Days.



We were joined by Kerry Bamsey, the owner of Junkin’ Market Days. Along with Jennifer Cleveland of Farm Flame Candles, and Vanessa Barkl of Dakota Darling Boutique, who are two of the vendors you’ll find at Junkin’ Market Days this weekend.



They joined us to let us in on why Junkin’ Market Days is the perfect one-stop shop for all of your unique needs. They also shared details about how the event connects small business owners to new customers across the upper Midwest.

You’ll find Junkin’ Market Days in 7 states across the upper Midwest. To stay up to date on upcoming events, you can head online to JunkinMarketDays.com to learn more about how you can become a vendor or where you can shop everything they have to offer. You can also reach them by phone at 605-941-4958 or by emailing them at JunkinMarketDays@gmail.com. And, don’t forget to follow them on social media! You can find them on both Instagram and Facebook by searching Junkin Market Days.

If you’re ready for a weekend of shopping the best clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and more then set aside Friday, April 21 from 4 to 7 PM, and Saturday, April 22 from 9 PM to 4 PM at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building in Sioux Falls.