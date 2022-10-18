If you only put a Black Hills getaway on your summer to-do list, you’re missing out on a lot of outdoor fun. That’s because the Black Hills are open all year ’round. And they aren’t rolling up the sidewalks as soon as the first snowflakes fly.

In fact, the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City is already rolling out the welcome mat with some great classes on their fall to-do list that include hunting safety, ice fishing and snow shoeing. We recently stopped by the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City to find out more.

The Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City includes over 1.5 miles of nature trails for your everyday use, as well as a 14-station walking archery course and a 14-station practice range.

You’ll find the Black Hills fun at 4130 Adventure Trail in Rapid City. You can also find out more about their classes and events online at GFP.SD.gov/TOC-West.