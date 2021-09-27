HBA of the Sioux Empire’s Remodeled Home & Outdoor Living Spaces Showcase

Cory Hjellming is the Vice Chair of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Showcase of Remodeled Home & Outdoor Living Spaces Showcase that’s taking place this weekend in Sioux Falls, Valley Springs, Harrisburg and Hartford. He explains an upcoming great opportunity to tour indoor and outdoor spaces to get ideas for your next home remodeling or landscaping project and meet the professionals who could do all the hard work for you, firsthand.

The 2021 Showcase of Remodeled Homes and the Outdoor Living Showcase are both taking place this weekend: Saturday, October second and Sunday, October third. Tickets are just five dollars and can be purchased at all event locations. You can find locations online at hbasiouxempire.com or in the October issue of Home Ideas magazine available at all Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls.

If you’re looking for help making your dream home a reality, then look no further than the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. You can reach them by calling 605-361-8322 or reaching out to them online at hbasiouxempire.com.