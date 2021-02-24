Hayward Park Redevelopment

It’s an unfortunate reality that as cities grow, governments tend to invest our tax dollars into things like infrastructure and economic development. That means things like parks and green space don’t always get as much attention as they need as neighborhoods grow. It’s that reality that our next guest, Steve Hildebrand with the non-profit Promising Futures Fund in Sioux Falls, is focused on changing. He’s joining us today to tell us about his organizations initiative to revitalize a park in an area of Sioux Falls that is often under-served.
