If you finally turned your calendar page to the month of October this morning, you know it’s already time to start thinking about the upcoming holiday season. And yes, we can hear you groaning from here! Yet, there are plenty of great reasons to start planning ahead before everyone else does… that’s because if you act now, you’ve got time to put together a great get-together with the help of the events team at Hay Camp Brewing Company in Rapid City.

Located in a unique multi-use building, located in downtown Rapid City, Hay Camp Brewing Company has a great event space for hosting everything from live bands to wedding receptions and engaging seminars. You’ll find the heart of the party at 601 Kansas City Street. You can also find out more about Hay Camp Brewing Company’s handcrafted small-batch ales and session brews online at haycampbrewing.com.