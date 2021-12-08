The holidays make for merriment around every corner, and nothing creates festive feelings quite like a classic holiday cocktail.
Thankfully, owner of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars, Tom Slattery, is joining us, along with a couple of his elves, Bar Manager Carrie Hartje and Director of Cocktail Culture, Tucker Hammer, to show us how we can create some festive cocktails to share with those holiday guests. These Christmas season staples are bound to have you feeling tree-mendous. And if you’ve never tried one, why not start now? After all, It is the holidays, so why not treat your elf?
Have your elf a merry little Christmas with these cocktails
