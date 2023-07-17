They say beans are the magical fruit, the more you eat the more- Well, you get the idea, but while we’re all familiar with your run of the mill kidney, garbonzo, and green beans have you ever heard of a purple bean? If you haven’t don’t worry the KELOLAND Living team hadn’t either until Ashley Thompson was perusing the seeds while gearing up to plant her garden. When she saw them it was love at first sight, and today she showed fill-in host Paul Farmer, and all of us, that the beans aren’t just pretty, but also delicious. Basically, what we’re saying is that it’s not just love at first sight, but also love at first bite.