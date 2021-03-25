Have a fun, family night out with the city of Sioux Falls

When it comes to spending time with your family, it feels like you may be hitting a wall and are stuck in a rut with you doing the same thing on a cyclical loop. Luckily, our next guest may have just the thing to break the cycle.
Chad Quissell is the recreation program coordinator with the city of Sioux Falls Parks & Rec department.
He’s joining us today to let us in on one event the city is putting on to help families have a little fun, and show us a couple of the games they can expect to see at the Family Night Out.

