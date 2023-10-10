It’s the spooky season and for some out there, magic can be a heart-stopping look into the unexplained. So we thought what better way to celebrate the season than with some spellbinding magic. And who better to bring back than the master magician Travis Nye to set the mood.



While he may not have taught us how to pull a rabbit out of a hat, or how to cut us in half, Travis did get us in the Halloween spirit with his haunting illusions and hare-raising sleight of hand.