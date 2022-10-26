We’ve talked about supporting students in the everyday world and making the world a more accessible place for those in need. But what about those students whose intellectual gifts require a more challenging environment?
Laurie Wenger is the Director of Advanced Programs & EL Programs in the Harrisburg School District. She joined us along with two of her students, Dawson and Emberlynn, to share how they are climbing toward success with the Tiger Reserve.
