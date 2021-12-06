Hanging your stockings by the chimney with care & DIY stocking holders

Have you hung your stockings by the chimney with care? If you’re still holding out on the hopes that St.Nicholas will soon be there you may want prepare. We’re just under 20 days away from Christmas Eve.

If you’re now scrambling to figure out how to hang the stockings put the duct tape down, and drop the ideas of putting a hole in your mantle. We’re showing you how you can create your own DIY stocking holder that adds another level of festivities to the already glamorous season.

Love to DIY everything Christmas? Check out some of our other holiday DIYs!

Orange you glad for tree trimmings?

DIY fabric gift bags take the stress out of wrapping

Make this embroidered felt Advent calendar in time to count down to Christmas

DIY Christmas stockings