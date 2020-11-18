Ham it up for the holidays with The South Dakota Pork Producers Council

The holidays are coming, and you need to be prepared with delicious dinners. If you pride yourself on being the host or hostess with the “mostest”, you know you can’t serve the same things you did last year. So what’s new on the menu? Stacey Sorlien with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council has some great ideas for making a delicious Pork roast and what you can with the leftovers-#ifthereareany.

If you’re ready to Ham It Up for the Holidays, you’ll find some great recipe ideas for the big dinner and what to to do with the leftovers, by visiting www.sdppc.org/recipes. The South Dakota Pork Producers Council office in Sioux Falls is open with regular hours again. You’ll find them at their location at 4615 West Homefield Drive in Sioux Falls from 8 until 5 weekdays. You can also reach them by phone at 605-332-1600 or online at SDPork.org.

Looking for a good pork recipe? Here are a few reccomended by The South Dakota Pork Producers Council:

https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Grilled-Ham-Steaks-with-Spicy-Teriyaki-2248442

https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Honey-Balsamic-Glazed-Ham-With-Garlic-Kale-And-Smashed-Potatoes-2261222

https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Apple-Cider-Ham-With-Molasses-Glaze-With-Warm-Cabbage_-Farro_-and-Toasted-Walnut-Slaw-2261182

https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Ham-with-Honey_-Fennel_-and-Mustard-Glaze-2248678