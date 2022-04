Getting the perfect curl in your hair is sometimes easier said than done, and every day it feels like there is a new curling trend or hack popping up on social media. How can you know which ones to try and which to avoid? Hair stylist, Hannah Murray stopped by with her model, Chrisanne Ebertz, to show us a few different techniques to get the perfect curl without walking out of the house looking like Shirley Temple.

Bouncy blow out curl look