Kids grow up fast. Too fast. That’s why capturing life’s precious moments as your family grows and changes is so important. Sometimes, you don’t even realize the benefits of family portraits until later in life, but people often opt out of taking regular family photos in order to avoid the stress that goes into planning them. Stephany Kay is a photographer and owner of S. Kay Photography. She stopped by to give us some advice on how we can taking family photos a special moment that’s more about joy and less about stress.

Choosing your wardrobe