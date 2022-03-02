Every now and then we’ve been getting a taste of what’s to come in terms of KELOLAND’s weather. That means we’ll soon be bidding adieu to old man winter. While the weather will soon be giving us a reprieve, we all know that the winter blues can be tough to shake.

Beth Berg is a Library Associate with Siouxland Libraries. She joined us to share a few of her top picks for spring reads that are sure to get you out of that winter slump.

Want more book recommendations? Forget Fabio: Your guide to modern romance novels

Spring themed books to help beat that winter slump