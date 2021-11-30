“Grouchmas” is coming to “Fallsville” this holiday season!

In just one week, the Sioux Falls Convention Center is going to be turned into a winter wonderland for a brand-new holiday event called “Grouchmas.” It’s a unique charitable event that will benefit One Sioux Falls and 10 local charities. Joining us to tell us all about how we can get involved is Ryan McCarthy, the Denny Sanford Premier Center Director of Marketing. He’s here with us to give us the details of what will be taking place during the event, how it works, and how you can get tickets to attend.

Get your ticket at dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2021/grouchmas22.