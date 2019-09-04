Mariah Reil is a dietetic intern at South Dakota State University. She’s here to show us a tasty recipe that uses Greek yogurt for a healthy alternative.
Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Recipe:
|-3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked, shredded, and chilled
-1 cup plain Greek yogurt (can use any type- nonfat, whole milk, 1%, 2%, etc)
-1 cup celery, diced
-1 cup grapes, quartered
-3 green onions, diced
-1/2 cup chopped nuts of choice (pecans, almonds, walnuts)
-2 tbsp lemon juice
-2 tsp oregano
-1 tsp garlic powder
-1 tsp onion powder
-1 tsp parsley
-1/4 tsp black pepper
-1/2 tsp basil
-1/2 tsp thyme
-1/4 tsp celery seed
Instructions:
-Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Enjoy on a whole wheat wrap, whole wheat bread, whole wheat crackers, or lettuce wraps.