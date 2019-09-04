Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad

As we grow older, things we used to take for granted become even more important to us, including being able to stay active in our own homes and be surrounded by friends. That's the idea behind the Senior Companions program at Good Samaritan Society. Senior companions serve statewide helping seniors in their homes and Kristin Fox, director of Senior Companions of South Dakota, says she has seen firsthand how the program improves the health and well-being of everyone involved.

If you'd like to know more about how you can become a Senior Companion or would like a Senior Companion of your own, you can contact the Good Samaritan society of South Dakota online at www.good-sam.com/scpsd. If you're in Sioux Falls, you can call 605-361-1133 or toll free at 888-239-1210. In the Black Hills or Pierre, the number to call is 605-721-8884.