Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce offering workshop to help businesses return to the office

Many companies moved their office workers to working from home when the pandemic first hit in 2020. And while some have already brought all their employees back to the office, others still have a majority of their employees working remotely. Natalie Eisenberg is the CEO with Click Rain and Holly Rader is with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. They’re getting ready for a livestream workshop next Tuesday designed to help both bosses and workers better prepare for the changes ahead.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!