This number may surprise you: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 South Dakota has the highest rate of Sexually Transmitted Infection of anywhere in the country. Health Officials in the state have been working to raise awareness of this fact, in hopes of lowering the numbers. We talked with Meghan Curry O’Connell, MS about how the Great Plains Tribal Health Leaders Board has begun a campaign to get the word out about the potential threat to both adults and babies.

For more information head to greatplainstribalhealth.org