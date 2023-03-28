One silver lining to record amounts of snow across the country? Some of the best skiing many of us have ever seen – and an extended ski season. While Great Bear Ski Valley has officially wrapped their season, they are planning to open for one more bonus day on April 1st, the latest they have ever been open.



Here to tell us all about it was the General Manager of Great Bear Ski Valley, Dan Grider.



He also had some tips if you plan to take advantage of ski resorts, including Mammoth Mountain and resorts in Tahoe that say they plan to stay open through June.

Details for Great Bear’s Bonus Ski Day in April