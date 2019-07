When you’re just looking for a quick bite to eat, it’s okay to settle on a drive-thru window. But if you’re looking for a great dining experience for a special occasion? You should expect greatness. That’s exactly what you get at Ruthie’s Steak and Seafood at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort.

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort

1415 Grand Falls Blvd, Larchwood IA

(712) 777-7777

grandfallscasinoresort.com