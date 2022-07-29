We may be nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still time to head out on one more adventure. If you’re concerned about outrageous gas prices, we’ve got something you’ll want to hear. We’re being joined by Travis Hanson, the store manager with Graham Tire Company’s downtown Sioux Falls location. He stopped by to give us a few tips to help us get the most bang for our buck when it comes to a road trip and just driving in general because it adds up.

Tips for saving gas while on the road

Tips for saving gas while on the road

The automotive pros at Graham Tire Company are ready to get you fitted with the right tires for your vehicle to get your car ready for that summer road trip. You can stop by any one of their 15 locations across South Dakota and Nebraska. You’ll find the Sioux Falls shop at 115 South Minnesota Avenue. The Graham guys are available by phone at 605-336-2575. You can also find the location nearest you online at grahamtire.com.