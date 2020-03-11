Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing total to 8
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Wagner West Central

Graham Tire Minute Mechanic: Changing a flat tire

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

Graham Tire Company shares quick tips for changing a flat tire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests