Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069

Graham Minute Mechanic: Antifreeze and why your car needs it

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

The experts at Graham Tire explain what antifreeze is and why your car needs it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests