As we start to get older, certain aspects of day-to-day life can become more difficult. From not being able to clear a snow-covered driveway, to not being able to get ourselves to the grocery store.
We’re being joined by Karla Rainford, the Coordinator of Workers On Wheels with Active Generations.
She’s here to explain how we can connect with the local elderly population to help make their lives a little easier.
Grab a shovel and join Workers on Wheels
