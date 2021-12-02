Grab a shovel and join Workers on Wheels

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

As we start to get older, certain aspects of day-to-day life can become more difficult. From not being able to clear a snow-covered driveway, to not being able to get ourselves to the grocery store.

We’re being joined by Karla Rainford, the Coordinator of Workers On Wheels with Active Generations.

She’s here to explain how we can connect with the local elderly population to help make their lives a little easier.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 