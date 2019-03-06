KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Good Samaritan Society Shares Tips On Cooking For One

by:

Posted: / Updated:
good sam_1550596929733.PNG.jpg

As we grow older getting the right nutrition can become more challenging. Changes in our taste and smell, a decreasing appetite, and having to prepare meals for one can discourage many people from eating well. Good Samaritan Society has tips on how to making your meal more interesting, freezing food, and how to grocery shop smart. 

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY: Get involved in an exciting cooking contest being sponsored by the Good Samaritan Society. Send in your favorite soup recipe that’s filled with healthy ingredients and easy to prepare and you could be the lucky winner. You’ll even receive a free ebook to download all the winning recipes.

Good Samaritan Society

www.good-sam.com/kelo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps