Go downtown for ‘Shop & Stroll’ and then get down with hip hop dancing

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Summer gatherings have looked a little different in downtown Sioux Falls this year. However this weekend’s Crazy Days are offering you the chance to get out and enjoy the summer sun, grab a few essentials and maybe even pick up a few new dance steps. Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls gave us the lowdown on this weekend’s ‘Shop & Stroll’ event. Then, we learned how to get down with the help of dance teacher, Jennifer Frankman, who showed us a few of the hip hop moves that they will be teaching on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests