Go downtown for ‘Shop & Stroll’ and then get down with hip hop dancing

Summer gatherings have looked a little different in downtown Sioux Falls this year. However this weekend’s Crazy Days are offering you the chance to get out and enjoy the summer sun, grab a few essentials and maybe even pick up a few new dance steps. Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls gave us the lowdown on this weekend’s ‘Shop & Stroll’ event. Then, we learned how to get down with the help of dance teacher, Jennifer Frankman, who showed us a few of the hip hop moves that they will be teaching on Saturday morning.
