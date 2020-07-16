Go downtown for ‘Shop & Stroll’ and then get down with hip hop dancing

Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, is joining us in the studio to tell us more about the upcoming Levitt in your Living Room virtual concert on July 18th. And we're also being joined by the next Levitt in Your Living Room musical guest, Ryan McMullan, who is joining us through Zoom. They're both here to tell us what we can expect when we tune into this weekend's virtual event.

He admits to missing potato bread and soda bread when he is out on tour. But he's thankful that lately he's been staying close to home and can enjoy what he calls "proper pints" of Guinness with his friends. His music has been described by the BBC as Portaferry, Northern Ireland's "young answer to Irish music legend, Foy Vance." Have a listen to Ryan McMullan's music and decide for yourself.