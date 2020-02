April Smith with Heart of the City Bakery is here to help us celebrate Valentine’s Day with a number of lovable gluten-free goodies and ideas.

You’ll also find April at the Heart of The City Bakery’s booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at MUst@keloland.com.