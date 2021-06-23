Glory House helping those dealing with substance abuse

Dave is here to tell us more about how Glory House staff provides both residential and outpatient resources to help their clients develop the skills they need to live successful lives free of drugs, alcohol and crime. Glory House of Sioux Falls offers residential treatment, as space is available, and outpatient group and individual counseling. The house is located at 4000 South West Avenue and you can reach them by phone at 605-332-3273. You can also find out more about events and activities being hosted by Glory House on their Facebook page: @gloryhouse.
