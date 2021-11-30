Giving Tuesday: The Transformation Project

Every Tuesday this holiday season, we’re shining a light on a non-profit organization here in KELOLAND as a part of Giving Tuesday. Today’s guests are here to show us how we can educate, support and empower trans youth in the state of South Dakota. Susan Williams is the Founder and Executive Director of the Transformation Project, and Dylan Daniels is one of the organization’s board members. They’re here to explain how they work to support transgender youth, young adults & their families, while offering educational resources for people statewide.
Midwest Gender & Identity Summit details: transformationprojectsd.org/news.