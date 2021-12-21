Giving Tuesday: Sioux Falls Multicultural Center

All holiday season we’ve been highlighting organizations in KELOLAND that are giving back and improving the communities they are in. In our final Giving Tuesday, we’re being joined by Kadyn Wittman, who is the Director of Development and Marketing with The Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center, and Diana Navas, who is a translator with the organization. They’re here today to explain how the Multicultural Center is gearing up to celebrate its 25th birthday, and tell us what steps they have taken as they work to end the pandemic among people who don’t speak English as their first language.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!