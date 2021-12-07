Giving Tuesday: Good feet for a good cause

Every Tuesday this holiday season, we’re shining a light on an organization in KELOLAND that is looking to give back to the community as a part of Giving Tuesday. Today’s guest is here to share how they are hoping to do a little more good for your soul and the soles of those in need. We’re being joined by Laine, the store manager of The Good Feet Store in Sioux Falls. She’s here to tell us how the store is partnering with The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House for the “Good Feet for a Good Cause” Campaign.

