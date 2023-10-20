The mission of the American Cancer Society has always been clear: To end cancer for everyone.

But, if you’ve faced a cancer diagnosis or cared for someone who has, you know it can be a lonely road. After all, we could all use some help from our friends.

Three of our friends who work to make that journey less lonely with the help of the American Cancer Society joined us today.

Micki Lundin and Stacy Wrightsman are American Cancer Society volunteers. They are co-chairs of this year’s American Cancer Society gala. “Hope for the Holidays.” Rachel Gross is the Development Manager of the American Cancer Society.

They’re dropped by the KELOLAND Living set to explain how the American Cancer Society can help people living with cancer and their caregivers 24/7.