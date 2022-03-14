The season of giving is traditionally in the colder months, but with that being said, if you’ve been outside recently in KELOLAND, you know that the cold doesn’t really leave just because you get closer to spring. So why should the giving stop? Emily Leedom is the executive director of The Lourdes Center. She joined us today so share how the Lourdes Center is gearing up for its Gift of Hope benefit concert and how you can be a part of giving the gift of hope this spring.