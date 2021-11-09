When you’re young, you can never be sure who is going to make an impact on your life: Maybe a passing stranger on the street will give some sage advice that you hold close to your heart? Or a song lyric sticks to you like glue and keeps you going on your roughest days? Or maybe you’ll be one of the lucky people who finds a mentor who helps you become the best version of yourself.
We’re joined by Brianna Venekamp, the Executive Director and Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls TeamMates, as well as, Nick Ovenden who is a Teammates board member and mentor.
They explain how the organization gives back to the youth in our community, and how you can get involved in the program.
Giving back this holiday season: TeamMates Mentoring
