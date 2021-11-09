Giving back this holiday season: TeamMates Mentoring

We’ve had a few light showers in Sioux Falls and areas south of I-90, but they’ve mostly been just sprinkles. The clouds that produced those sprinkles are quickly moving to the east, leaving behind sunny skies. Temperatures are close to normal for this time of year, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight clouds will build back in from west to east. There could be some light rain showers in western and central South Dakota. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 30s with a south breeze. The winds will pick up in Rapid City and western South Dakota and switch to the northwest as a cold front passes.