Giving back this holiday season: Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota

During the holiday season many people look for ways to give back. And though you might think, “it’s too soon to talk holidays,” we can all agree that it’s always a good time to talk about giving back to our community. Kevin Miles is the Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota and Mike Broderick is the organization’s Community Outreach Officer. They’re here to share ways that we can help his organization this holiday season and beyond.
