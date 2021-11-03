Giving back this holiday season: Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We began the week with a preview of what November has to offer, but that's about to change as we head into the weekend.

Teens and 20s by night, and 40s by day…that's what we had across KELOLAND as we began the month of November. Since we're still in fall, however, our weather is constantly changing and won't stay the same for more than a few days at a time.