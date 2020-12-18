Giving back and keeping busy during the holidays

Giving back has been a big part of 2020. From providing meals to those battling on the front lines of the pandemic, helping schools transition and pivot to make sure students are still able to learn, And the everyday helping thy neighbor. During the holidays, some are looking to give even more.
Susie Ryks is the Volunteer Director at the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls.
She stopped by to show us how a few DIY projects can enable your whole family to spread a little extra goodwill this holiday season.

