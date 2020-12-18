Giving back and keeping busy during the holidays

Every year, we are exposed to Christmas songs in a way we aren't exposed to other kinds of music.And while you might not always appreciate hearing the hippopotamus song or dogs barking out Jingle Bells, the result of all that repetition means that even if you didn't like a Christmas song when you first heard it, hearing it again and again over the years will probably make you like it eventually. That's the 'exposure effect' at work.Blessedly, today's musical guest will not be singing or barking either of those tunes, but the two songs she is about to perform were probably favorites from the very first listen. So Amy Ellsworth, sing us into the season.