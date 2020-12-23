Give meaning to what you are missing this holiday

As our holiday season continues and Christmas fast approaches, most of us are looking at celebrating a little differently this year. Some of us are trying to navigate through traditions while grieving the loss of a loved one, while some of us are struggling to find a way to still carry on our traditions – from a distance.

Beth Davis is an end of life doula. She is here to tell us that, that’s ok, that it is ok to grieve what is missing during this holiday season. But it is also possible bring meaning to the traditions and people we are missing this year.

Learn more about Beth and her services as an end of life doula at bethwalzdavis.com.

Download her tip sheet for circle practice below.